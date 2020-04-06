Covid-19: List of fake news on social media as of 8pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The following is the night update from the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team on countering fake news on Covid-19 on social media.

1. Sandakan District Police chief denies claim that Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) is in force at the Taman Harmoni Batu 3 People’s Housing Project in Sandakan, Sabah.

2. Pos Malaysia Berhad (POS Malaysia) denies it has issued notice of temporary discontinuation of Pos Laju service in Selangor for the period of the Movement Control Order (MCO). — Bernama