KUALA LUMPUR: The following is the afternoon update from the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team on countering fake news on Covid-19 on social media.

1. Econsave Rinching, Semenyih, Selangor, denies allegation that two customers were found to be Covid-19 positive and explains that none of its staff tested positive for the disease.

2. The Post-Service (Pension) Division denies claim that the pension payment for April 2020 will be made earlier and explains that the payment will be made as scheduled.

— Bernama