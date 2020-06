KUALA LUMPUR: As we enter the final five days of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) expectations are understandably high.

By looking at the trend out there, not only does the country continue to record Covid-19 cases in single figures for four consecutive days, more economy and daily activities of the people are being allowed by the government, demonstrating that the outbreak is under control.

While it is still anyone’s guess whether the CMCO will be extended after June 9, it appears that the hard work of the frontliners in the fight against the deadly virus, on top of the discipline demonstrated by Malaysians in adopting the new normal, have yielded positive results.

Yesterday, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said only two out of 93 new cases recorded involved local transmission, while on Tuesday (five out of 20), Monday (six out of 38) and Sunday (four out of 57).

Yesterday also marked the 12th consecutive day on which no fatalities were recorded.

This positive development has led to more economy and daily activities of the people are allowed, as announced by Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and several state governments.

Apart from that, the government has given a green light to, among other things, permitting betrothed couples in different states to have their marriages solemnised, while filming activities for dramas, movies and commercials can resume from June 10, and the more than 6,000 remaining registered childcare centres can resume operations.

Sabah has also allowed fellow Malaysians to travel into the state, apart from the school reopening management guidelines will begin to be distributed today, although the date for reopening schools has yet to be decided.

Meanwhile, Malacca will begin allowing dining-in at food premises without buffet meals starting tomorrow (June 5), while Penang will allow all state’s recreational parks to reopen this Saturday.

With June 9 fast approaching, at the end of the day public compliance will still determine the deadline for the CMCO itself.

Can we survive and win? — Bernama