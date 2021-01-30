Covid-19: M’sia breaches 5,000 mark for second straight day with 5,728 new cases

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia for the second consecutive day logged Covid-19 new infection numbers that breached the 5,000 mark after reporting 5,728 cases today, a new daily record, along with 13 more deaths.

The country recorded 5,725 cases yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were now 47,388 active cases while the death toll stands at 746.

Of the new cases, 5,723 were local transmissions while five more were imported cases involving two Malaysians and three foreigners.

“There are 319 patients in the intensive care unit with 120 of them intubated,” he said via Twitter today.

Dr Noor Hisham said 3,805 recovery cases were recorded today, bringing the total number of recoveries to 161,527 cases, while the country’s infection tally now stands at 209,661 cases.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued today, Dr Noor Hisham said Selangor continued to record the highest daily new cases with 3,285 or 57.3 per cent of the total new infections reported today, with 2,467 of them linked to clusters and active close contact screening.

This was followed by Johor with 792 cases (13.8 per cent) and Kuala Lumpur with 480 cases (8.4 per cent), he said.

The 13 deaths meanwhile were recorded in Selangor (four), two each in Sabah, Labuan and Perak and one each in Johor, Sarawak and Melaka respectively.

He said the 16 new clusters bring the active cluster tally to 387, with 97 of them recording an increase in cases today.

Dr Noor Hisham said the 13 new workplace clusters identified were the Jalan Suasa, Jalan Riang, Jalan Lombong, Bintang Utama, Bayu Tampoi and Bukit Batu Grisek clusters in Johor; Jalan Trompet and Kampung Hala in Selangor; Lingkaran Maluri and Desa Tun in Kuala Lumpur; Tanah Putih and Jalan Ketengah (Pahang); and Jalan Labuk (Sabah).

The other three were community-based clusters, namely the Lasah cluster in Perak, Tersat (Terengganu) and Taman Amalina (Pahang).

“Clusters that saw the highest jump in new cases were Tanjung Suria (567 cases), Penjara Jalan Harapan (103 cases) and Pasai (96 cases),” he said.

To date, 420 clusters have ended, including four today, namely the Batu Tujuh, D’Bajaru, Tapak Bina Jalan and Mador clusters. -Bernama