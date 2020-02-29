Covid-19: Malaysia monitoring developments in Iran, Italy

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia is closely watching developments on the Covid-19 outbreak in Iran and Italy, said health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix).

“What we (Ministry of Health) are doing is giving health advisory to those countries rather than imposing a ban,” he said at a news conference on Covid-19 at the ministry here today.

He was asked if the ministry plans to ban visitors from Iran and Italy in view of a surge in cases in the two countries.

As of Friday, the number of positive Covid-19 cases in Iran was 270 with 26 deaths while positive cases in Italy totalled 655 with 17 deaths.

Italy and Iran have the third and fourth highest numbers of Covid-19 cases respectively in the world, after China and South Korea.

Malaysia has imposed a ban on travellers from three provinces in China, namely Hubei, Zhejiang and Jiangsu.

Asked on travel restrictions on Koreans, he said the travel ban only applies to those from Daegu city and Cheongdo county with effect from Feb 28.

“However, for Korean nationals who have left Daegu city and Cheongdo county over 14 days (prior) to the date of arrival in Malaysia, there is no travel ban,” he added.

Noor Hisham said the travel ban also applies to all other foreign nationals if they had travelled to Daegu city and Cheongdo county within 14 days of their arrival date in Malaysia.

However, there is no travel ban for those who had left Daegu city and Cheongdo county over 14 days prior to their arrival date in Malaysia, he said.

For Malaysians, permanent residents and pass holders (long-term social visit and student pass holders) who were in Daegu city and Cheongdo county within the past 14 days, there is no travel ban, he added.

However, they will have to undergo health screening as determined by the ministry, he said.

The ministry has reminded the people to postpone their trips to China, South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran if possible.

“If the trips cannot be postponed, they need to take preventive measures like practising an optimum level of cleanliness at all times,” he said.

He said any individuals who were symptomatic within 14 days of their return from China, South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran should disclose their travel history when seeking treatment from medical practitioners. — Bernama