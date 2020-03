PUTRAJAYA: The government has imposed a total travel ban on all individuals arriving from Denmark, effective from Saturday, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof (pix).

The move was in line with Denmark’s decision to go into lockdown, he said at a news conference after chairing a Working Committee on Covid-19 meeting here yesterday.

Denmark becomes the fourth country to be added in Malaysia’s travel restriction list after Italy, Iran and South Korea in the government’s effort to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infections in the country.

Yesterday, it was reported that Denmark has gone into 14-day lockdown to halt the spread of the disease after it recorded a sharp increase in Covid-19 positive cases.

Mohd Redzuan said as for Malaysians, permanent residents and long-term pass holders returning from Denmark, they would be ordered to undergo a 14-day self-quarantine at their respective homes.

He said the restriction also applies to all individuals who had been in Denmark recently.

“Malaysians are also advised to postpone non-essential trips to Denmark,” he said.

Mohd Redzuan also said the government was expected to announce several other countries to be added in the travel restriction list after a meeting with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today.

“We will announce a few other countries (to be added in the list) which have recorded a high number of deaths,” he said.

In another development, Mohd Redzuan said the Ministry of Education has issued a guideline to prevent the spread of Covid-19 at schools.

The minister also urged those participated in a tabligh gathering at Sri Petaling Mosque between Feb 27 to March 1 to undergo health screening. — Bernama