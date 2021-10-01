Covid-19: Malaysia records 11,889 new cases today: Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded 11,889 new Covid-19 cases as of noon today, compared to 12,735 cases yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah through a posting on his official Facebook page said this latest development brought the cumulative number of cases to 2,257,584.

Sarawak remained the state with the most daily cases at 2,413 followed by Selangor (1,568); Johor (1,217); Perak (959) and Sabah (872).

Kelantan recorded 858 cases followed by Pahang (831); Penang (779); Kedah (710); Terengganu (699); Melaka (378); Kuala Lumpur (289); Negeri Sembilan (197); Perlis (81); Putrajaya (36), while Labuan reported two cases.

Meanwhile, he said as of 11.59 last night bed occupancy rate at intensive care units (ICU) treating Covid-19 patients in the country was at 66.6 per cent and for non-ICU beds, the occupancy rate was recorded at 69.9 per cent.-Bernama