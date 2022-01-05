Covid-19: Malaysia records 31 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 31 Covid-19 deaths yesterday, putting the overall tally at 31,591.

According to data published on the Health Ministry’s (MoH) CovidNow portal, nine of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID).

Selangor recorded the highest number of new deaths at 9 (29 per cent) of the newly reported fatalities.

The remaining deaths were in Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Perak and Sabah (3 each), Pahang and Penang (2 each) and Negeri Sembilan, Terengganu and Kuala Lumpur (1 each).

There were no deaths in Melaka, Perlis, Sarawak, Labuan and Putrajaya.

As of midnight, there were 39,682 active cases, including 252 in intensive care units (ICU), 134 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,769,886.