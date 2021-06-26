Covid-19: Malaysia records 5,803 positive cases (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of new Covid-19 cases in the country has surpassed the 5,000 mark for four consecutive days, with 5,803 cases reported over the last 24 hours.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said with the latest development, the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia now stood at 728,462.

In a Twitter post, he said Selangor still recorded the highest number of daily cases at 2,108; followed by Negeri Sembilan (741); Kuala Lumpur (628); Sarawak (491); Melaka (355); Johor (329); Pahang (220); Sabah (189); Kedah (186); Penang (160) and Perak (137).

Kelantan recorded 103 cases; Labuan (99); Terengganu (29); Putrajaya (24) and Perlis (four). — Bernama