Covid-19: Malaysia’s daily infection tally back at single digit with eight cases

PUTRAJAYA: The number of new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia returned to a single digit today, with eight new cases reported to take the overall tally to 8,964, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix).

Of the eight cases, three were imported cases involving two Malaysians and one foreigner allowed into the country.

“The imported cases are from Kazakhstan (one case in Selangor); Indonesia (one case in Kedah); and the Philippines (one case in Sabah),” he said at the Covid-19 media briefing here today.

Dr Noor Hisham said that all the five local transmissions involved Malaysians, including a screening case at a medical centre in Kuala Lumpur and a pre-surgery screening at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital in Pahang.

The other three cases were in Sabah, with one referred screening at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital; a screening case at the same hospital; and a pre-surgery screening at the Tawau Hospital.

He said three positive COVID-19 cases are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with one requiring breathing apparatus.

He also said that five more patients had recovered, taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 8,617 or 96.1 per cent of the total number of cases.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that no new fatalities were reported today and the death toll remained at 124 or 1.38 per cent of the total number of cases.

Meanwhile, he announced that the Bukit Bintang cluster, which recorded 11 positive cases without any fatality, has ended.

He also advised the public to avoid having any big gatherings for tomorrow’s Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration.

He said Muslims should celebrate it just like any other festivals following the COVID-19 pandemic, which is to celebrate it under the new norm compared to previous years.

“We are concerned about the risk of Covid-19 transmissions among the community during Hari Raya Aidiladha. The government has taken various approaches to allow Muslims to celebrate the festival in a safer way.

“Several standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been formulated to enable the festival to be celebrated under the new normal,” he said.

He also stressed that the use of face masks is highly recommended for crowded and confined spaces, especially when it is difficult to adopt physical distancing.

Dr Noor Hisham also reminded that physical distancing, hand cleanliness and the wearing of face masks were of utmost importance and should be practised at all times.

The public must also be careful on the road and obey all directives issued by the authorities when driving, including complying with the stipulated SOPs at all rest and service areas along the highways.

“For those using public transportations, adhere to the stipulated SOPs and wear face masks. This is the social responsibility that must be jointly fulfilled by everyone,” he said.— Bernama