Covid-19: Malaysia sees another record high of 23,564 new cases - Health DG (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia today recorded 23,564 new cases, the highest daily figure since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country.

In his tweet, Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, said that the new development brought the cumulative number of cases in the country to 1,513,024.

He said that Selangor continued to be the state recording the highest number of cases, at 6,974, followed by Sabah (2,738), Sarawak (2,548), Kedah (1,932), Kuala Lumpur (1,652), Penang (1,523) and Johor (1,323).

A total of 1,281 cases were recorded in Kelantan, Perak (1,248), Melaka (610), Negeri Sembilan (608), Terengganu (521), Pahang (517), Perlis (64), Putrajaya (24) and Labuan (one).

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded 22,948 new cases.

-Bernama