Covid-19: Malaysian among community cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Jan 7: A 43-year-old female Malaysian is one of the two community cases reported in Singapore Thursday, according to the republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH) .

Labelled as Case 59059, she is a work permit holder who works at Azur at Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, 75 Airport Boulevard, it said in its full data released here today.

On Wednesday, Singapore reported a case which is tested preliminarily positive for the B117 strain and working at the same place at Azur.

“Her job entails delivering pre-packed meals to air crew and hotel guests. She does not interact with diners at Azur,“ said the ministry.

The ministry said she developed symptoms while at work on Jan 3, and sought medical treatment at a general practitioner clinic two days later.

The MOH said she was tested for COVID-19 under its enhanced community testing to test all individuals aged 13 and above who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection (ARI) at first presentation to a doctor.

“Her result came back positive for COVID-19 infection the next day, and she was conveyed in an ambulance to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

“Her serological test result has come back negative, indicating that this is likely a current infection. Preliminary investigations reveal that she is probably not infected with the B117 strain,“ it said.

Her earlier tests from Rostered Routine Testing (RRT) – the last being on Dec 31 – had been negative for COVID-19 infection.

As a precautionary measure, the ministry said Crowne Plaza Changi Airport will be closed for 14 days from Jan 8, 2021.

As at noon today, the republic reported a total of 33 new cases, two in the community and 31 imported, thus bringing the total tally to 58,813.

The two cases in the community, including Case 59059, are currently unlinked.

Of the total new cases, 30 were asymptomatic, and were detected from the ministry’s proactive screening and surveillance, while three were symptomatic.

Singapore which closed the last coronavirus cluster, a migrant worker dormitory, on Nov 24, 2020, now has three clusters with one linked to the NewOcean 6, a bunker tanker operated by Palmstone Tankers & Trdg Pte Ltd in the Port of Singapore. - Bernama