Covid-19: Malaysian among latest positive cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday confirmed and verified four more cases of Covid-19 in the city island, bringing the tally to 102.

According to MOH, the 100th case is a 20-year-old male Malaysian national who has no recent travel history to China as well as to Cheongdo county and Daegu city in South Korea.

Currently warded in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), he reported the onset of symptoms on Feb 27 and sought treatment at a clinic the next day.

As he had been identified as a close contact of the 93rd case, he was referred by MOH to NCID on Feb 28 and immediately isolated.

Subsequent test results confirmed Covid-19 infection in the afternoon of the same day, the ministry said in a statement here.

Prior to hospital admission, the MOH said he had mostly stayed at his home in Holland Avenue.

The Malaysian and three other new cases added the number of positive cases to the new cluster at Wizlearn Technologies Pte Ltd to eight.

Updating on the condition of confirmed cases, MOH said three patients were discharged from hospital today, bringing to 72 the number of those who have fully recovered.

Of the 30 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving while seven are in critical condition in the intensive care unit, the MOH said.

As of noon, the MOH has identified 3,033 close contacts who have been quarantined. Of 269 are currently quarantined while 2,764 have completed their quarantine. — Bernama