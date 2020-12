KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Battalion (MALBATT) peacekeeping mission to Lebanon will continue even with the Covid-19 pandemic as it is the country’s commitment to the United Nations (UN), said Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. (pix)

This means that the MALBATT 850-8 team, which is part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), will carry on with its duties.

“The Malaysian armed forces will continue their mission and adhere to the standard operating procedure set by the Lebanese government to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“The government will also provide equipment, including face masks, to our troops there,” he said at a media conference after attending a ceremony here to present Covid-19 protective equipment to the MALBATT 850-88 contingent and armed forces frontliners.

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang was also present at the ceremony. -Bernama

