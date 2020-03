PETALING JAYA: A medical expert has urged the government to declare a state of emergency and lock down the country for two weeks to prevent a Wuhan-like crisis in Malaysia.

“190 cases today. Total 428 cases,” wrote Dr Ho Gwo Fuang on Facebook, referring to the Covid-19 statistics, on Sunday, which have put Malaysia at No. 2 in Asia after Iran, in registering the most number of new cases in a day - Iran recorded 1,209 cases.

At the time of writing, 125 new cases of Covid have been reported today, brining the total number of cases in the country to 553.

“We are perfectly mimicking the exponential growth pattern of Italy, 250 deaths a day is not far now,” said Ho, an associate professor and clinical oncologist cum radiotherapist at University Malaya Medical Centre and University Malaysia Specialist Centre.

Italy is currently on lockdown, so are its European neighbours Spain and France.

Ho, whose remarks were published by China Press today, said only with Wuhan-like draconian measures can we perhaps avoid hitting 1,500 new cases and 200 deaths a day in the next two weeks.

In a later post, Ho wrote: “Dear ministers, make no mistake, the worst case scenario is upon us.

”Please take out your ‘worst case scenario’ rule book, or learn from other countries’ experience.

”Lock down the whole country, or all the worst affected cities now, and put everyone into quarantine for two weeks, now, so that people don’t cross-infect each other when they go back to work tomorrow (Monday).

”Do it now! Not next week and you can prevent many unnecessary deaths!”

Ho’s appeal came hours before six doctors issued a joint statement addressed to Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham, asking the government to consider a nationwide lockdown to enable the Health Ministry to identify and isolate carriers of the virus and minimise its spread.