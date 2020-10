MELAKA: There will be no Deepavali bazaar held in conjunction with the festival at Little India in Melaka this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Melaka Chief Minister’s secretary (Public Affairs) Datuk M.S. Mahadevan said the decision was reached after discussions with the Melaka State Health Department (JKNM), Historical Melaka City Council (MBMB) and representatives of the bazaar traders on Friday and yesterday, taking into account the current situation.

“We decided there will be no Deepavali bazaar as well as stage and cultural programmes at Jalan Bendahara this year because the safety and health of the people is a priority. We do not want to create new clusters in the wake of Deepavali or the Festival of Lights celebrations.

“However, the existing shops in the area can operate as usual but traders must follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) set,” he told Bernama here today.

In the meantime, Mahadevan suggested that bazaar traders conduct business online or at their respective premises and residences, including using delivery services.

“The state government will try to help these bazaar traders to ease their burden, especially families in need,” said Mahadevan, who is also the Melaka MIC chairman.

According to him, normally every year an average of 30 traders were involved in the Deepavali bazaar at Little India held for two weeks before the festival.

Hindus will celebrate Deepavali on Nov 14 this year.

To date, according to JKNM records, Melaka recorded 299 positive Covid-19 cases including the 16 new cases detected yesterday. -Bernama