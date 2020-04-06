Covid-19: MOH announces 236 recoveries, highest in a single day

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health today announced 236 fully recovered cases, the highest number ever recorded in a single day.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brings the cumulative number of Covid-19 patients who have fully recovered and discharged to 1,241.

“This is 32.72% of the total number of cases,“ he told a daily media conference on the development of Covid-19 here today.

Dr Noor Hisham said as at noon today, 131 new cases have been reported, bringing the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Malaysia to 3,793 cases.

Currently he said, 102 Covid-19 cases are being treated in the intensive care units, and of these, 54 required respiratory assistance.

According to the latest report from the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) he said, there has been one additional case of Covid-19 related death.

“This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia to 62 cases, which is 1.63% of the total number of cases.

“The 62nd fatality (Case 3663) is a 67-year-old Malaysian with a history of diabetes and hypertension,“ he said.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, the man was in close contact with several Covid-19 positive cases linked to the cluster from the Sri Petaling tabligh assembly (Cases 1,265; 1,266; 1,267; 1,404 and 2,549).

He was admitted to the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital in Kuala Terengganu on March 29 and died at at 10.22am on April 5. — Bernama