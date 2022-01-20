Covid-19: More than 120,000 policemen fully vaccinated - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 122,202 police personnel nationwide have completed their Covid-19 vaccination, said Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

He said 32,652 of them had also been given the booster shot as of last Jan 18.

“Hopefully, this will protect the PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) personnel from the risk of getting the Covid-19 infection while performing their duties, including in helping to break the chain of the infection,” he said and thanked the Management Department for its continuous efforts in ensuring the PDRM personnel are protected through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Program.

He said this in his message on the PDRM’s official Facebook page in conjunction with the IGP’s monthly assembly in Bukit Aman, here, today.

Meanwhile, Acryl Sani said PDRM had outlined three key focus for 2022, namely to strengthen the integrity of PDRM personnel, serve the community and maintain order in the country. — Bernama