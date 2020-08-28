Covid-19: More than 900 cases involved travellers from abroad

PETALING JAYA: As of Aug 27, a total of 904 new Covid-19 positive cases involving travellers from Indonesia, Egypt, and Singapore were reported, the Health Ministry (MoH) announced today.

“Out of 106,793 travellers that arrived in the country, there were 295 positive cases from Indonesia (highest), followed by 93 cases from Egypt and 70 cases from Singapore,“ Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today in a daily media statement.

Noor Hisham added the ministry has further increased health inspections and screening tests at international gates of airports to prevent the virus from spreading.

“All travellers arriving at international gates will go through Covid-19 screening tests, download the MySejahtera mobile application and undergo the mandatory 14-day self-quarantine at designated centers,“ he said.

On a similar matter, Noor Hisham said 10 new Covid-19 cases were reported as of today where eight were imported and the remaining two were local transmission cases, which takes the national tally to 9,306 .

He said out of the eight imported cases, seven involved foreigners and one is a Malaysian from India.

The eight imported cases were in Kuala Lumpur (five), Selangor (two) and one case in Sarawak.

“One of the local cases is a Malaysian in Kedah where the patient went for a screening test after displaying symptoms, while another case involved an illegal immigrant being detained at the Immigration Detention Depot in Bukit Jalil who went through a screening test in Selangor,” he said.

To date, eight patients are still in the intensive care unit and six of them require ventilator assistance.

A total of 36 patients were discharged today, bringing the number of those who have recovered to 9,030 nationwide.

The number of active cases nationwide continues to drop to 151 and the death toll remains at 125.