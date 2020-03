KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) has called for the urgent set-up of an Emergency Action Committee (EAC) to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, which it says is having an impact on workers’ health and livelihood.

MTUC secretary-general J. Solomon said a new bigger package is clearly needed and the EAC proposal could ensure more comprehensive assistance to the affected economic sectors and the workers involved.

“MTUC is worried that companies such as Malaysia Airlines and Malindo Air are urging their workers to go on no-pay leave as countries across the globe impose wide-ranging travel restrictions,” he said in a statement today.

Solomon said besides the aviation and tourism sectors, the Covid-19 pandemic has also crippled international trade and rocked markets both in Malaysia and globally, with stock prices and bond yields plunging.

Meanwhile, MTUC proposes four guidelines to be incorporated in the new stimulus package to ensure the welfare and livelihood of workers in cushioning the impact of Covid-19.

“The guidelines are banks to defer housing loan, study loan, and vehicle loan installments without imposing any penalties to all those in B40 and M40 group for at least six months. All welfare recipients including the Social Security Organisation (Socso) must be given a one-off payment of RM500.

“All pensioners within the B40 and M40 are also given a one-off payment of RM500 and all workers earning salaries below RM4,000 to be given RM1,000 as one-off,” he said. — Bernama