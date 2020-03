PUTRAJAYA: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) will announce tonight how Malaysia will manage the Covid-19 situation.

The prime minister said he will chair a special meeting on Covid-19 later this evening with the ministries and agencies involved, under the National Security Council, to discuss the measures and steps that need to be taken to tackle the crisis.

“We view it very seriously; we have come to the second wave of this problem and, of course, the spike of cases has increased.

“So, we will announce tonight to explain to Malaysians in general how we are going to manage this (Covid-19),” he told reporters after chairing the first weekly meeting of the Economic Action Council (EAC) here today.

International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, who is a senior minister; Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Aziz and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed were also present at the press conference. — Bernama