Covid-19: Muhyiddin urges people to remain vigilant

KUALA LUMPUR: Following the rise in the number of new Covid-19 cases to three digits yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin reminded the people to remain vigilant.

Expressing concern over the increase in cases, he said the risks and dangers of the Covid-19 pandemic are still there and it is not over yet.

Muhyiddin said according to medical experts and the World Health Organisation (WHO), the safety of the people would not be assured so long as a vaccine has not been found.

“The government has decided that there must be firm and immediate action. Even if we haven’t found the vaccine, we must ensure our access to it.

“Actions have been taken to handle this important issue (vaccine) and cooperation with the producing countries have been forged to ensure adequate supply in the future,“ he said when addressing the fourth anniversary celebration of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) here, last night.

New Covid-19 cases increased to three digits or 100 cases yesterday compared to 62 cases on Monday bringing the total cumulative positive cases in Malaysia to 9,559 cases. — Bernama