Covid-19: N. Sembilan govt to make early salary payments on Friday

SEREMBAN: The Negri Sembilan government has announced a number of initiatives aimed at reducing the burdens faced by the people in the midst of the ongoing Covid-19 situation, and these include the early payment of salaries for civil servants on Friday.

General assistance payments made by the Social Welfare Department are also being brought forward, while the deadline for the payment of quit rent has been extended from May 31 to July 31, with no late payment fines to be imposed.

In announcing these measures in a statement today, Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix) said the state government had also set aside an allocation of RM3 million to be used for the purchase of daily necessities to be provided to low-income earners whose daily wages have been affected by the Covid-19 situation.

“Apart from these, each district will also need to make ready two premises for health personnel involved in containing the coronavirus.

“The Negri Sembilan Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOBNS) which is housed in the Civil Defence Force building and is operating 24-hours a day to contain Covid-19, was activated on March 15 to coordinate operations and reporting on the coronavirus situation,” he said.

The Covid-19 Cluster Coordination Meeting at Negri Sembilan level, chaired by the State Secretary, will convene more regularly, Aminuddin said, adding that guidelines on the Movement Control Order for Negri Sembilan civil servants will also be issued.

A review of initiatives related to Covid-19 will also be conducted by the state government from time-to-time on a needs basis. - Bernama