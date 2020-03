KAJANG: The National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) has taken the initiative to conduct screenings and tests at all 28 Narcotics Addiction Rehabilitation Centres (Puspen) in the country in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection.

AADK principal assistant director Dr Ravi Ramadah said all new trainees would undergo screening at the entrance and would be monitored for 14 days before being allowed to mingle with other trainees.

“Members of the public, such as relatives, will also be screened if they wish to enter Puspen to meet the trainees,” he told reporters after a ceremony to launch the Kapcai (Motorcycle) Expedition in conjunction with the 2020 National Anti-Drug Month today.

He added that the current trainees will be quarantined if they were unwell and had symptoms like cough or cold.

“Their trips outside Puspen will also be temporarily stopped,” he said.

The two-day Kapcai Expedition, which was also participated by AADK director-general Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abdullah, is an effort to draw closer to the local communities and to provide information as well as the latest development on drug issues.

A total of 72 participants, comprising officers from AADK and the Royal Malaysia Police, will ride low-powered motorcycles (below 250cc) to several areas in Selangor, including Sabak Bernam and Felda Seoharto in Hulu Selangor. — Bernama