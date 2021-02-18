Covid-19: Negeri Sembilan, Sarawak recorded highest infectivity rate yesterday

KUALA LUMPUR: Negeri Sembilan and Sarawak recorded the highest daily Covid-19 infectivity rate (Rt) in the country, at 1.06 respectively as of yesterday, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Based on the infographic shared through his Twitter account, Penang came next at 0.99, followed by Kelantan and Melaka (0.96), while Selangor, Perak and Kedah recorded 0.93.

Other states recorded readings of below 0.90, namely Terengganu (0.89), Johor (0.87), Kuala Lumpur (0.81), Putrajaya, Perlis (0.76), Pahang (0.73) and Labuan (0.51).

Rt for the whole country is 0.91, he said.

Yesterday 2,998 new Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths were recorded in the country. -Bernama