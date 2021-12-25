Covid-19: New cases continue downward trend, 3,160 cases Saturday

KUALA LUMPUR: New daily Covid-19 cases in the country continued a downward trend, with 3,160 cases reported today compared with 3,528 yesterday, said Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Today is the sixth consecutive day that the country recorded a daily case count below 4,000; the last time the number of cases exceeded 4,000 was on Dec 18, with 4,083 cases.

Dr Noor Hisham said this development brought the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 2,738,401.

“Of the total number of cases today, 3,004 involved local transmission, with the other 156 cases being imported cases.

“A total of 3,094 cases, or 97.9 per cent, are from categories 1 and 2, while 66 cases, or 2.1 per cent, are categories 3, 4, and 5,” he said in a statement on the development of Covid-19 here today.

Dr Noor Hisham also announced that there were 4,421 recoveries today, bringing the total to 2,661,495 recoveries in the country.

He added that a total of 324 cases required intensive care treatment, with 175 on respiratory support.

Also, three new clusters were detected today, bringing the total of active clusters to 223.

On flood-related developments, Dr Noor Hisham said that 409 Covid-19 cases were detected among flood evacuees as of 3 pm today, but no Covid-19 cases were found at relief centres.

Besides that, 185 infectious disease cases were detected among flood evacuees.

“Out of the total, 103 were acute respiratory infection cases, skin diseases (52), acute gastroenteritis (AGE) (22) and eight cases of conjunctivitis,” he added. — Bernama