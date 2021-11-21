Covid-19: New cases dip below 5,000 mark

KUALA LUMPUR: New Covid-19 cases in Malaysia continued to drop to 4,854 today from 5,859 yesterday, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Dr Noor Hisham said 98.2 per cent or 4,768 of the cases were asymptomatic and mild infections in categories one and two while 86 cases or 1.8 per cent were in categories three, four and five.

There were 5,525 recoveries, bringing the cumulative figure for recovered cases to 2,487,809, while three new clusters were detected, raising the number of active clusters to 235.

“A total of 541 cases are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with 267 requiring ventilators,” he said in a statement.

He also said the country’s Covid-19 infectivity rate (Rt) is now 1.01, with Putrajaya recording the highest value of 1.17, followed by Labuan (1.16) and Kuala Lumpur, Kelantan and Selangor at 1.08 each.

Detailed information on the latest Covid-19 cases are available on the CovidNow website https://covidnow.moh.gov.my with the data updated at midnight every day.

-Bernama