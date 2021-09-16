Covid-19: New cases dip to 18,815; S’wak records highest daily figure at 3,660

KUALA LUMPUR: New Covid-19 cases in Malaysia dropped slightly to 18,815 today from 19,495 yesterday, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In infographics shared on his Twitter and Facebook accounts, he said this brought the cumulative number of positive cases to 2,049,750.

According to him, Sarawak still recorded the highest daily number of cases with 3,660, followed by Selangor (2,718) and Johor (2,206).

Five states also recorded more than 1,000 new cases, namely Sabah with 1,982 cases, Penang (1,777), Perak (1,446), Kedah (1,233) and Kelantan (1,222).

The states which recorded cases below four figures were Terengganu (814), Pahang (712), Kuala Lumpur (493), Melaka (269), Negeri Sembilan (170), Perlis (80), Putrajaya (22) and Labuan (11).

Dr Noor Hisham also said that the bed occupancy rate in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Covid-19 hospitals nationwide as of yesterday was 81 per cent of 1,579 beds, while that for non-ICU beds was 71 per cent of 17,155 beds.- Bernama