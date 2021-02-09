Covid-19: New cases down to 2,764, 13 more fatalities reported Tuesday (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: The number of new daily Covid-19 cases in the country in the past 24 hours dropped to 2,764 cases (compared to yesterday’s figure of 3,100) while more recoveries were recorded, with 3,887 cases, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

However, there were 13 fatalities during the same period, taking the death toll to 909.

He said the latest development took the total infections in the country to 248,316 and the total number of recoveries to 196,566.

“Of the new infections, 2,758 were local transmissions and six were imported cases involving three Malaysians and three foreigners, taking the total number of active cases with infectivity to 50,841.

“A total of 289 cases are being treated in the intensive care unit, with 127 of them intubated,” he told a press conference on Covid-19 development at the Ministry of Health here today.

Dr Noor Hisham said Selangor recorded the highest number of new cases, with 862, followed by Kuala Lumpur (422); Johor (521); Melaka (203); Sabah (180); Penang (119); and Sarawak (111).

Negeri Sembilan, meanwhile, recorded 99 cases; Perak (40); Kedah (59); Kelantan (62); Pahang (32); Terengganu (34); Labuan (10); Putrajaya (10). Perlis had no cases.

Of the 13 fatalities, six were in Selangor, two each in Sabah, Sarawak and Johor and one in Kuala Lumpur. They were all Malaysians aged between 49 and 80.

Dr Noor Hisham said 51 of the reported cases were clusters linked to lock-ups, Immigration detention centres and prisons involving Tembok Sungai Udang (27 cases); Tembok Renggam (nine); Tembok Pengkalan Chepa (eight); Jalan Harapan Prison (four); and Tembok Bukit Besi (three).

Meanwhile, he also announced that 12 new clusters were detected today, with 11 of them linked to workplaces while one involved a high-risk group known as the Masjid Tanah Dialysis Cluster in Melaka.

The workplace-linked clusters were detected in Selangor (Persiaran Puteri Construction Site, Mahkota Industry and Subang Baru Engineering); Kuala Lumpur (Jalan Budiman and Jalan Pantai Construction Site); Johor (Besi Cyber, Senai City Lapan, Jalan Parit Mesjid and Jalan Cyber 14); Sabah (Hulu Jerocco); and Negeri Sembilan (Lengkok Emas).

He said there are still 459 active clusters while 461 have ended, including four today -- the Dewani Cluster, Iris Cluster, Jalan Stesen Construction Site Cluster and Kampung Baharu Cluster.

