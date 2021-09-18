Covid-19: New cases drop to 15,549 -Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: New Covid-19 cases in Malaysia dropped to 15,549 today from 17,577 yesterday, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Dr Noor Hisham, via a Twitter post said this brought the cumulative number of positive cases to 2,082,876.

According to him, Sarawak recorded the highest daily number of cases with 2,929, followed by Johor (2,208), Selangor (1,995), Sabah (1,395), Penang (1,375) and Kelantan (1,214).

Perak reported 1,120 cases, Kedah (1,073), Terengganu (755), Pahang (634), Kuala Lumpur (382), Melaka (263), Negeri Sembilan (131), Perlis (33), Putrajaya (31) and Labuan (11).

Meanwhile, in infographics shared on his Twitter account, Dr Noor Hisham said the bed occupancy rate in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Covid-19 hospitals nationwide as of 5 pm yesterday was 76 per cent out of 1,611 beds, while that for non-ICU beds was 68 per cent out of 17,028 beds.- Bernama