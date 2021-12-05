Covid-19: New cases drop to 4,298 on Sunday

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of daily Covid-19 infections in Malaysia continued to show a downward trend with 4,298 cases today compared to 4,896 cases yesterday, bringing the cumulative figure to 2,658,772.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of the total new cases, 4,275 were local infections while 23 others were imported cases.

“Seventy-five cases or 1.7 per cent were in categories three, four and five while 4,223 cases or 98.3 per cent were in categories one and two,” he said in a statement on the development of Covid-19 cases in the country today.

Categories one and two refer to asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms. Category three are patients with pneumonia, while patients in categories four and five require oxygen and need ventilators, respectively.

Dr Noor Hisham said a total of 4,929 patients had recovered today, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 2,566,159.

He added that 471 patients were being treated at the intensive care units (ICU), of which 264 patients are requiring respiratory support.

Nine new clusters were also detected today, bringing the total number of active clusters to 233, while the infectivity rate (Rt) in Malaysia yesterday was 0.97, he said.

-Bernama