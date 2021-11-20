Covid-19: New cases drop to 5,859

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 98.3 per cent or 5,757 cases of the 5,859 new cases reported today were in categories one and two, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Dr Noor Hisham said the remaining 102 cases or 1.7 per cent were in categories three, four and five.

There were 4,970 recovery cases logged, bringing the cumulative total of recovered patients from the infection to 2,482,284, while only one new cluster was detected, taking the active clusters now to 240.

“A total of 529 cases were still being treated in intensive care unit (ICU) with 261 requiring respiratory assistance,” he said in a statement on Covid-19 development today.

He also said the infectivity rate (Rt) of the country is 1.01 with Labuan achieving the highest Rt at 1.13 followed by Putrajaya (1.12), Kuala Lumpur (1.09), Kelantan (1.08) and Selangor (1.07).

Detailed information on the Covid-19 infection situation will be uploaded onto CovidNow at https://covidnow.moh.gov.my and the data is updated at 12 midnight every day.

-Bernama