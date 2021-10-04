Covid-19: New cases drop to 8,075- Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of Covid-19 new cases recorded in Malaysia today continue to decline to 8,075 from 9,066 yesterday, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a social media post, he said this brings the cumulative figure for infections to 2,285,640.

Sarawak again recorded the highest daily cases with 1,189, followed by Kelantan (1,020); Penang (853); Johor (781); Selangor (686); Sabah (677); Terengganu (636) and Kedah (628).

Perak recorded 548 cases, Pahang (522); Melaka (219); Kuala Lumpur (151); Negeri Sembilan (108); Perlis (36); Putrajaya (19) and Labuan (two).

Meanwhile, Covid-19 bed usages as of 5 pm yesterday was 56 per cent for beds in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 54 per cent for non-ICU beds.- Bernama