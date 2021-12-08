Covid-19: New cases increase to 5,020

KUALA LUMPUR: New Covid-19 cases in Malaysia increased slightly to 5,020 today from 4,965 yesterday, bringing the cumulative total to 2,673,019 cases as at noon today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

He said 98.3 per cent or 4,933 of the 5,020 cases reported today were in categories one and two while 1.7 per cent or 87 cases were in categories three, four and five.

Covid-19 is a five-category disease, with category one being the mildest and category five the most severe.

In a statement, Dr Noor Hisham said 4,525 recoveries were recorded today, bringing the cumulative figure for recovered cases to 2,581,395.

He said 359 cases were being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with 159 requiring ventilators.

Another 13 clusters were detected today, bringing the number of active clusters in the country to 245.

He said the infectivity rate or Rt value for Malaysia yesterday was 0.99.

Detailed information on the COVID-19 situation in Malaysia is available on the COVIDNOW website at https://covidnow.moh.gov.my, and the data will be updated at midnight every day. — Bernama