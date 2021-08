KUALA LUMPUR: New Covid-19 cases in Malaysia increased to 20,780 today from 19,991 yesterday, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Dr Noor Hisham, in a Twitter post, said this brings the cumulative figure for positive cases in the country to 1,320,547.

Selangor again topped the daily case list with 6,921 infections, followed by Kuala Lumpur (2,065), Johor (1,693), Kedah (1,534), Sabah (1,514) and Penang (1,385).

Kelantan had 1,284 cases, Negeri Sembilan (1,015), Perak (828), Melaka (636), Sarawak (634), Terengganu (613), Pahang (585), Putrajaya (41), Perlis (29) and Labuan (three).

The highest ever daily figure of 20,889 cases was recorded on Aug 6.-Bernama