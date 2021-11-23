Covid-19: New cases rise to 5,594 on Tuesday, Rt at 1.00

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded an increase of new Covid-19 cases at 5,594 today, compared with 4,885 reported yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 2,597,080, said Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said of the total, 98.5 per cent, or 5,509 cases, are from categories one and two, whereas 1.5 per cent, or 85 cases, are from categories three to five.

Based on the reported cases, Dr Noor Hisham said that the national infectivity rate (Rt) as of yesterday was 1.00, with Putrajaya reaching the highest Rt of 1.15, followed by Selangor (1.06), with Kuala Lumpur and Pahang both at 1.05.

“The number of reported recoveries is 4,908, bringing the cumulative recoveries to 2,498,345. Meanwhile, there are 532 patients in intensive care units, with 266 of them requiring respiratory assistance,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Noor Hisham said there have been 10 new clusters reported, bringing the total number of active clusters to 231.

“The Health Ministry (MOH) will continue to monitor developments in the infections in the country and abroad through information obtained from the World Health Organisation (WHO). It will ensure appropriate prevention and control measures are implemented continuously,” he added.

Detailed information of Covid-19 infections and transmissions will be uploaded on the CovidNow website https://covidnow.moh.gov.my with the data updated at midnight daily.

-Bernama