Covid-19: New cluster detected in Lahad Datu, seven tested positive

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has detected a new Covid-19 cluster in Lahad Datu, Sabah.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said that the cluster, known as the Benteng LD Cluster, was discovered following the screening of new detainees at the lockup of the Lahad Datu district police headquarters (IPD).

“Thus far, a total of 50 detainees have been screened on Aug 28 with seven cases detected positive for Covid-19 and 43 individuals tested negative for the virus,” he said in a daily Covid-19 development press conference today.

Dr Noor Hisham said that of the positive cases, six were illegal immigrants and one Malaysian. They were asymptomatic and admitted to the Lahad Datu Hospital.

“Prevention and infection control measures such as cleaning and disinfection processes have been carried out at the identified locations. Active case detection activities and close contact screening are ongoing,” he said.

However, the cause of the infection is still under investigation, he said.

In the meantime, he said that the MOH found that the infectivity rate or R-naught (R0) has slightly increased.

“On Aug 26, the reported R0 was 0.74, but now it has increased to 1.0,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said that the MOH welcomed the decision to block the entry of long-term pass holders from India, Indonesia and the Philippines, effective Sept 7, as announced by Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“The community is also urged to continue to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government. Members of the public must play their respective roles in the fight against Covid-19 with a full sense of responsibility to the community and the country,” he said. —Bernama