Covid-19: New high of 5.728 cases, 13 deaths

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia recorded another record high in daily new Covid-19 positive cases today as 5,728 new cases were reported, along with 13 deaths.

Today’s figure surpasses the previous nigh of 5.725 cases reported yesterday.

The total cumulative cases now stands at 209,661, while the death toll rose to 746.

“Selangor again reported the highest number with 3,285 cases, followed by Johor (792), Kuala Lumpur (480), Sabah (263), Sarawak (191), Negri Sembilan (158), Perak (112), Penang (101), Kedah (99), Terengganu (85), Pahang (51), Malacca (42), Labuan (29), Kelantan (28) and Putrajaya (12),” Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement.

Perlis was the only state to have no cases today.

A total of 319 cases are warded in intensive care units with 120 requiring respiratory aid.

The fatalities comprised individuals aged 43 to 78.

All of them had underlying health issues such as diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity and asthma.

Selangor recorded four deaths, Sabah, Perak and Labuan two each, while Perak, Johor and Malacca had one each.

There were also 3,805 recoveries recorded today, bringing the total number of recoveries to 161,527.

Noor Hisham added that 16 new clusters were detected today.

The clusters were the Jalan Trompet (Selangor, 74 cases), Kampung Hala (Selangor, 27 cases), Jalan Suasa (Johor, 29 cases), Jalan Riang (Johor, 13 cases), Bintang Utama (Johor, 29 cases), Jalan Lombong (Johor, 11 cases), Bukit Batu Grisek (Johor, 18 cases), Bayu Tampoi (Johor, 14 cases), Lingkaran Maluri (Kuala Lumpur, 33 cases), Desa Tun (Kuala Lumpur, 21 cases), Jalan Labuk (Sabah, 15 cases), Lasah (Perak, 24 cases), Tersat (Terengganu, 35 cases), Tanah Putih (Pahang, 19 cases), Jalan Ketengah (Pahang, Negri Sembilan & Kelantan, 14 cases) and Taman Amalina (Pahang, 13 cases)