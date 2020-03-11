Covid-19: New SOP for police personnel at lock-ups, airports

PASIR MAS: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has introduced a new standard operating procedure (SOP) for its officers and personnel assigned at lock-ups and airports in efforts to reduce the risk of being infected with Covid-19.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said during the Bukit Aman’s top management meeting yesterday, it was decided that among steps needed to be taken by police officers and personnel, especially those assigned at the lock-ups, was to conduct initial health checks on the detainees.

“Police officers and personnel assigned at the lock-ups should ask the detainees if they are experiencing symptoms such as fever or cough.

“If the detainees have the symptoms, it should be communicated to the management for further action,” he told reporters after officiating the presentation of the Pingat Jasa Malaysia (PJM) awards at the Pasir Mas district police headquarters’s Dewan Ketua Polis Negara, here today.

Also present were Bukit Aman Management Department director Datuk Abd Rahim Jaafar and Kelantan police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan.

A total of 264 retired police officers and personnel received the medal to honour their services and sacrifices to the country during the emergency.

Abdul Hamid said for officers and personnel assigned at the airports, he was very concerned about the hygiene and precautionary measures such as wearing face mask and regularly using disinfectants.

“The SOP which was decided at yesterday’s meeting will take effect today,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said a policeman was being quarantined after being suspected of going out with a Covid-19 positive patient.

“The PDRM top management is very concerned about the health and well-being of our officers and personnel in our efforts to address the disease,” he added. - Bernama