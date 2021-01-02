Covid-19: Nine deaths, 2,295 new cases

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 2,295 new Covid-19 cases were reported today, with only nine being imported transmissions.

The total number of cumulative cases now stands at 117,373 with 22,398 being active cases.

“The highest ever number of daily Covid-19 recoveries was reported today, where 3,221 patients were discharged,“ Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement today.

This brings the total number of recoveries to 94,492 which is 80.5% of all cases.

Noor Hisham also added that 125 patients are in intensive care units with 51 requiring respiratory assistance.

Selangor leads the way today with 638 cases followed closely by Johor with 580 cases.

Penang reported 288 cases, Sabah (259), Kuala Lumpur (156), Negri Sembilan (131), Malacca (95), Kedah (47), Pahang (29), Kelantan (26), Terengganu (16), Perak (12), Putrajaya (12), Sarawak (five) and Labuan with one case.

Perlis was the only state without any new cases today.

Nine deaths were reported today, two each from Kuala Lumpur, Negri Sembilan, and Selangor, and one each from Kelantan, Sabah and Perak.

This brings the death toll to 483 cases which is 0.41% of all cases to date.

Their ages ranged between 41 and 81. All of the deceased were Malaysians.

The deceased had medical issues such as diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer and others.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has also reported the termination of four clusters today which are the Seri Wangsa, Batu Lima, OAD and Kasah clusters.

This means that there are now a total of 229 active clusters remaining including nine which were reported today.

Noor Hisham stated that out of the nine new clusters, two are in Selangor (Casuarina construction site and Renggam), two in Johor (Harum and Dewani), and one each in Sabah (Batu Lapan), Negri Sembilan (BBN road), Kelantan (Belukar), Terengganu (Kolam Permai) and Sarawak (Mador).