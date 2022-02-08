Covid-19: Nine new deaths recorded in M’sia

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported nine new Covid-19 deaths yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of fatalities to 32,043.

Two of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead cases.

Perak reported four fatalities, followed by Kedah, Malacca, Pahang, Penang and Kuala Lumpur with one each.

There were no deaths in the other states and federal territories.

As of midnight, there were 74,561 active cases, including 135 in intensive care units (ICU), 81 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,925,254.