Covid-19: No community spread detected in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: There is no community spread of the Covid-19 infection detected in Malaysia as at today, according to Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix).

He said a total of 77 Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (Sari) and 70 Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) samples were screened and all tested negative, indicating the absence of community spread.

“We have enhanced our Sari and ILI for Covid-19 for the whole of Malaysia to look for community spread among severe and mild cases,” he said in his official Facebook posting today.

He said during the special briefing held virtually with the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for the Western Pacific Dr Takeshi Kasai today, the participants received the latest update on the Covid-19 situation in the Western Pacific Region and were briefed on the findings of the WHO-China joint mission.

He added that each country was also given the opportunity to respond and highlight their strengths and any issues of concern.

Among the participants of the session were Ministers of Health (or a senior representative), National International Health Regulation (IHR) focal points and WHO Country Representatives from the respective member states in the Western Pacific Region.

At the special briefing, a virtual launch of the WHO Western Pacific Regional Guidance Paper on Preparing for Community Transmission of Covid-19 was also held. — Bernama