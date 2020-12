PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported that, for the first time since Oct 29, no Covid-19 death was reported today but 1,683 cases were recorded in the country, taking the total number of active cases to 15,140.

The national tally now stands at 90,816, while the death toll remains at 432.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the majority of today’s cases stemmed from local transmissions (1,675) while eight were imported cases.

A total of 1,214 patients were discharged today, bringing the total number of recoveries to 75,244.

“There are 106 patients currently being treated in the intensive care units (ICU), with 51 of them requiring ventilator support,“ he said.

Selangor had the most number of cases today with 692, where three individuals were detected in the new Tapak Bina Lebuh cluster while Sabah recorded 260 cases where five were detected in the new Sugud cluster.

Kuala Lumpur recorded a total of 197 cases today with two cases in the new Tapak Bina Jalan Tengah cluster.

Negri Sembilan recorded a total of 174 cases with 20 in the new Persiaran Heights cluster while Malacca reported 140 cases

Johor recorded 77 cases with 16 cases from the two new clusters, Tembok Gajah and Utama Rini, while Perak recorded 65 cases followed by Penang with 37.

The rest of the cases were in (19), Pahang and Putrajaya (six each), Kedah and Terengganu (four each) while Sarawak and Kelantan had a total of one case each.