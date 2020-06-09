Covid-19: No let-up despite only seven cases

KUALA LUMPUR: The Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) which will come into force from tomorrow until Aug 31 will undoubtedly provide relief to the public as more relaxation will be granted to ease daily life.

The implementation of the RMCO will not only see almost all economic sectors back in operation, but social, educational, religious, and recreational activities will also be permitted in stages with full adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Among the most awaited announcements are permission to travel interstate, domestic tourism activities, barber shop and beauty salon services, which are allowed to resume from tomorrow, while morning and night markets as well as bazaars will commence operations starting June 15.

It is indeed good news after the almost three months the country has been placed under partial lockdown following the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) and the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) to curb the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic.

It is proven that the compliance and high discipline shown by Malaysians as well as the sacrifices of frontline personnel have not gone to waste as the number of positive cases of Covid-19 infection yesterday recorded only seven cases, the lowest recorded since March 18.

The widespread concern over the possibility of the ‘Aidilfitri Cluster’ during Aidilfitri celebrations was unfounded, thanks to the cooperation given by the public in obeying the government’s directives for the festive season.

It also met Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah’s projection on May 22 that infections could be reduced if the SOP compliance was fully observed during the festive season.

However, while rejoicing with the relaxation granted and the declining number of Covid-19 cases, full compliance with the SOPs must continue and should not be compromised if we are to break the chain of the virus infection.

Citing the words of Dr Noor Hisham yesterday, Malaysia could decide the rates of Covid-19 infection without the use of vaccines if the people continue to show high compliance with the SOPs and the guidelines set by the government.

Therefore, in the excitement of welcoming the RMCO, we must remain committed to adhering to the SOPs and improving our self-control because by doing that we will be able to help the government towards the exit strategy to break free from the outbreak. - Bernama