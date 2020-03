KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police has denied that there is a “lockdown order” for Petaling Jaya district due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Petaling Jaya Police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said irresponsible parties were making false statements today that the government had issued a curfew order.

He said so far, no curfew order due to the outbreak had been declared by the government.

“Therefore, members of the public are advised to always check with relevant agencies such as the Ministry of Health and National Security Council on such matter.

“Besides that, the public can also contact nearest police stations to verify information relating to the matter,” he said in a statement.

He said the viral fake information had caused panic among some residents who went on to buy essential items in bulks in preparation for the lockdown.

Today, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said 125 new cases reported, bringing the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the country to 553.

He said 95 of the new cases were linked to the cluster at the tabligh gathering at the Sri Petaling Mosque recently.

Of the total, 42 cases had recovered.

The World Health Organisation had, previously, announced Covid-19 as a pandemic. — Bernama