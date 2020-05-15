Covid-19: No more red zone in Sarawak, Kuching now yellow

KUCHING: After more than a month of being categorised as the red zone in the Covid-19 positive case classification, Kuching district is now in the yellow zone when the number of new cases reported has been less than 40 in the last 14 days.

Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas (pix) also announced that no new positive cases were reported throughout the state to maintain zero cases since yesterday.

“Six cases of Covid-19 treated at the Sarawak General Hospital have been cured. Out of the total number of cases (of which 544 were recorded), 74.45% (405 cases) have been cured,” he said at a daily media conference on the development of the disease in the state.

He said since there were new clusters known as IPT Clusters outside Sarawak being reported, all new arrivals from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan would be sampled and screened before being quarantine pending their sample test results.

“If their sample results are negative, then they will put on a wrist band, allowed to go home to continue their quarantine,“ he said. — Bernama