Covid-19: No need to panic, situation in Sabah under control - Health Minister

SERDANG: There is no need to panic about the Covid-19 situation in Tuaran, Sabah which has been categorised as a red zone, because most of the recorded cases involved individuals with no symptoms (category one) and mild symptoms (category two), says Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

Speaking to reporters after the Ministry of Health’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house here today, she said the situation in Sabah was also under control and the cumulative number of cases recorded in the state was currently less than 100 cases a week.

She said the Covid-19 cases that had been reported recently were not severe as those infected were only required to undergo isolation without having to be admitted to hospitals.

“If there are cases (involving categories) three, four, and five which is quite severe, most of the cases we find involved those aged 60 years and above and also individuals with comorbidities such as diabetes,“ she said.

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam reportedly said Tuaran had been categorised as a red zone for Covid-19 due to the sudden increase in positive cases over the past week, where the district recorded 26 new cases compared to 18 cases the week before.

Overall, the number of new cases in the 19th epidemiological week (last week) throughout Sabah increased by 68 per cent to 64 cases compared to 38 cases the previous week.

Meanwhile, Dr Zaliha reminded the public to immediately seek treatment at the nearest health facility if they experience symptoms of heatstroke such as fatigue, cramps and dehydration, adding all health facilities had been asked to be prepared to admit cases related to this condition.

“So far, the situation is controlled and moderate because we are also monitoring the areas (hotspots) from the MetMalaysia (Malaysian Meteorological Department) report,“ she added.

As of yesterday, she said 15 cases of heatstroke with one death were recorded, involving four cases of heatstroke, five cases of heat exhaustion and six cases of heat cramps. - Bernama