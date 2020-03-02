Covid-19: No new cases reported, number of people infected remains 29

KUALA LUMPUR: No new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Malaysia as of 2.30pm today and the cumulative number of cases remains 29.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said the cases comprised 17 patients-under-investigation (PUI), 10 close contacts with Covid-19 positive cases and two individuals among the locals brought home via the Humanitarian Aid Mission.

“Of these, 15 were Chinese nationals, 11 were Malaysians and three were other nationalities (namely American, Japanese, and Italian).

“Of the 29 positive cases, 22 have recovered and allowed to be discharged while seven cases are still receiving treatment in isolation wards at several hospitals in the Klang Valley. All of these cases are in stable condition,” he said in a statement today.

About 221 people, Dr Noor Hisham added, were identified to have close contact with the seven Covid-19 cases still receiving treatment in hospitals.

From these 221 close contacts, two were confirmed to be positive (that is the 27th and 29th cases) while 74 were confirmed negative.

Another 82 cases are still pending lab results, while 63 cases are still in the process of sample-taking.

Referring to the first occurrence of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, Dr Noor Hisham said most of the cases were imported or closely associated with China and only two cases were locally transmitted.

He said that after 11 days there was no Covid-19 cases reported to the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC).

A second occurrence of Covid-19 with seven cases was detected, starting Feb 27 to date.

People who would like more information on Covid-19 can contact the CPRC Infoline by calling 03-8881 0200/ 03-8881 0600/ 03-8881 0700 or e-mail to cprc@moh.gov.my. - Bernama