KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government has decided not to allow Ramadan Bazaars to be held this year in view of the Covid-19 situation in the state.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun (pix) said the decision was made as the number of cases in the state was still fluctuating, while several new clusters were introduced due to the organisation of public and social events in the past.

“Apart from that, the level of compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP) among the people of Sabah is still low,“ he said in a statement here tonight.

Meanwhile, Masidi, who is also the official spokesperson with regard to Covid-19 in Sabah, said the state government had agreed to end the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in Kampung Siasai Tamu, and Kampung Lebak Moyoh, Kota Belud tomorrow, as scheduled.

“The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed that the remaining active cases in the localities are under control and all positive cases have received treatment, while close contacts had been isolated and monitored until the 14th day,“ he said, adding that 60 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Sabah today, bringing the cumulative total to 55,294. — Bernama