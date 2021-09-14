Covid-19: No reports of burnout among Armed Forces personnel

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) have not received any reports of its personnel suffering from extreme stress (burnout) after being assigned to control the security of the country in an effort to break the chain of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief of Defence Force, Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang (pix), said that this was because ATM personnel understand their responsibilities and roles to continue to serve the country to fight the enemy, including the Covid-19 pandemic.

Affendi said that the military personnel understand that they have this responsibility and are fully committed to addressing the Covid-19 threat.

“The ATM views the pandemic as a form of threat that is dangerous and can result in deaths,” he said in a special interview in conjunction with the 88th Armed Forces Day at the Wisma Perwira ATM here.

He said that the ATM was always looking for ways to uplift the spirit of its personnel, to ensure that they are mentally and physically at their best.

“Thus far, the ATM has yet to receive any reports of its personnel suffering from burnout,” he said.

In another development, Affendi said that the ATM detected that a majority of its personnel have been facing financial difficulties that indirectly put them in the B40 category after retirement.

“One of the causes is that they do not have a second career opportunity after retirement for survival,”

“Therefore, the ATM is always looking for a solution to this issue, including encouraging their wives to work part-time and help in generating family income,” he said.

Affendi said that the ATM would also ensure that its personnel who are retiring are mentally prepared during the retirement phase so that they can live comfortably.

“Most army personnel retire at the age of 40, and they all have commitments and monthly expenses like car and housing loans.

“We also see that their wives, who have skills, can help generate income through online businesses, which will help their husbands after retirement,” he said.- Bernama